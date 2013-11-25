Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers Now Offering Starmark Kitchen Cabinetry Design and Installation Services in New Jersey This Winter

Little Falls, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2013 -- Remodeling a kitchen can be a stressful and time consuming project. The kitchen is the most used room in the household and whenever a homeowner has company at their residence, the kitchen is where guests will spend most of their time. When thinking of a remodeling with a Starmark cabinetry style, the professionals at Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers are pleased to announce they will now be offering their services for kitchen cabinetry design and installation in New Jersey.



When choosing to remodel the kitchen during the winter in hopes of having the kitchen renovated for the summer months, delivery and installation will take up to 8 weeks. This will leave the home newly designed and in great shape for the summer season. The Starmark style cabinetry is a solid wood design with a variety of cabinet styles and components. The woodwork—whether receiving an alder or cherry colored wood—is beautiful in architecture and has the ability to make any kitchen stand out to guests.



Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers offers their valued customers a free design consultation to answer any questions or concerns regarding the new kitchen cabinetry. With the Starmark style, customers have the opportunity to make each cabinet customized for the most comfort and best look for any style kitchen. After the design phase of the process, the professionals will get the dimensions of each piece ordered and then deliver the cabinets to the New Jersey home, providing installation services in a prompt and efficient manner.



When weighing the options of whether or not to remodel a home’s kitchen, potential customers are encouraged to stop by Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers’ state-of-the-art showroom in Little Falls, NJ to get a first-hand look at some of the finished products. The showroom features over 50 kitchen displays, some of which display the finished look of the Starmark product line.



Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers offers a variety of specials and unbeatable prices in the tri-state area. The Starmark design comes with a full lifetime warranty so customers can purchase with confidence. For more information about their products or to schedule an appointment with a professional, please call 800-4-CABINETS or visit their website today.



About Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers

Located in Little Falls, New Jersey, Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers supplies their customers with premium kitchen cabinetry and bathroom vanities at fair and unmatched prices. In addition to their cabinet installations, the team at Direct Depot Kitchen Wholesalers will renovate customers’ countertops and tile floors. Offering some of the finest wood, glazes, and kitchen appliances in the Garden State, they feature a premier showroom with some of the top brands in the industry to further satisfy their customers.



For more information, please visit http://www.kitchensandbaths.com/.