Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Direct Energy Marketing Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

Direct Energy Marketing Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



Direct Energy Marketing Limited (Direct Energy), is an energy company. The company operates an integrated energy business with operations in the areas of production of natural gas; electricity generation; and supply and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It carries out its operations through four segments, namely, DE Business, DE Services, DE Residential and DE Upstream & Trading. Direct Energy's key services include fuel retailing, gas supply through pipeline, district heating, cooling, plumbing and other electrical services. It serves residential, commercial, industrial and public utility customers in 9 Canadian provinces, all states in the US and District of Columbia.



Direct Energy Marketing Limited Key Recent Developments



Apr 23, 2014: Direct Energy Launches Energy and Protection Plan Bundle in New York

Jun 17, 2013: Direct Energy Selected As Energy Solutions Provider By City of Thorold, Canada



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/156064/direct-energy-marketing-limited-strategic-swot-analysis-review.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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