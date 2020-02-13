Direct-Fed Microbials (DFM) Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends

Seattle, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/13/2020 -- Worldwide Market Report offers a latest published report on Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts 2025 will help Major Players and the new entrants to understand scrutinize the market in detail. This report focuses on the key global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Industry Key Manufacturer, to describe, define and analyze the value, market share, trends, market demand, research, competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in the coming years.



The Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market was valued at USD 930 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 1695.4 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2017 to 2025.



The Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market research report delivers a meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Systems market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends, and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Systems Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.



Some of the major players include:

1. E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

2. Novozymes

3. Kemin Industries, Inc

4. Lallemand, Inc.

5. Bio-Vet

6. Archer Daniels Midland Company

7. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

9. Biomin Holding GmbH

10. Novus International, Inc



The report analyzes factors affecting Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market in these regions.



GLOBAL Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) MARKET SEGMENTATION



Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market – By Product Type



Bacillus subtilis

Bacillus licheniformis

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Research on Lactobacilli

Bifidobacteria

Research on Bifidobacteria

Streptococcus thermophilus

Other Bacteria



Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market – By Application



Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquatic Animals

Others.



Global Direct-fed Microbials (DFM) Market – By Geography



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Middle EAST & Africa (MEA)

South America



