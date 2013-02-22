Direct Fit Auto Parts Now Carries Brembo Brake Rotors and Akebono Brake Pads

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Direct Fit Auto Parts has just added the Brembo line of brake rotors as well as the Akebono line of brake pads to their considerable online inventory. Direct Fit Auto Parts sells discount auto parts and accessories for cars, trucks and SUVs online with savings of as much as 80 percent over retail.



High performance and regular car parts can be very expensive to replace as well as difficult to find for various models both old and new. Direct Fit Auto Parts has made it their mission to provide a wide selection of auto parts for cars, trucks and SUVs at a major discount over retail prices. The online auto parts store has just added the Brembo® line of brake rotors and the Akebono line of brake pads to their vast inventory.



“Akebono and Brembo are among the very best brake pads and rotors that can be found anywhere,” said a Direct Fit Auto Parts specialist. “We are excited to be able to provide more than 200 Brembo brake rotors and 300 different Akebono brake pads for a variety of autos and SUV models as old as 1990.”



For 50 years, Brembo has been a leading manufacturer of high performance brake systems made to OE specifications. For 75 years Akebono has been supplying the world’s automotive industry with advanced braking and noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) solutions.



Direct Fit Auto Parts now carries Akebono brake pads and Brembo brake rotors for a variety of BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes, and Porsche models from various years. Buyers can go directly to http://www.directfitautoparts.com/brake-rotor.html to browse their entire selection of brake rotors.



In addition, Direct Fit also has Akebono brake pads and Brembo brake rotors for various model Land Rovers, Volkswagens, Hondas, Audi’s, Nissans, and Mini Coopers. There are also rotors and brake pads available for Acura TLs and brake rotors for Jeep Grand Cherokees. Buyers can go directly to http://www.directfitautoparts.com/brake-pad-set.html to browse their entire selection of brake pads.



Model year compatible OE replacement brake pad and rotor parts from Akebono and Brembo are available for years as early as 1990 for some and as late as 2011 for others. Direct Fit Auto Parts also carries Jurid, Pagid, Textar and Ferodo brake pads as well as Zimmerman, Sebro and Eurospare brake rotors in addition to those of several other leading manufacturers.



In addition to brake pads and rotors, Direct Fit Auto Parts has a wide variety of headlight and tail light assemblies, window regulators, motor/regulator assemblies, window motors, and side mirrors. They also carry a broad selection of quality radiators, AC compressors, clutch kits, wheel hub and axle assemblies, ignition coils, alternators, fuel pumps and assemblies, oxygen sensors, control arms, shock absorbers and strut assemblies. Shoppers enjoy a 30-day return policy, secure checkout, a variety of payment methods and fast shipping. For more information, please visit http://www.directfitautoparts.com



About Direct Fit Auto Parts

Direct Fit Auto Parts sells discount auto parts and accessories for cars, trucks and SUVs. Shipping is available to the contiguous 48 United States. The online parts store sells a wide variety of Air Intake, Brake, Clutch, Cooling System, Driveshaft & Axle, Engine Electrical, Fuel Delivery/Injection, Suspension and other OE specified parts. The company has been in the parts and accessories business for more than four years.