Direct Line Medical Launches New Mobile App Plans to Tap Growing Mobile Market

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- Direct Line Medial, a renowned name when it comes to shopping medical supplier online, today announced the launch of their new mobile app for android devices. The company aims to provide a medium for shoppers to review the options and compare prices of the supplies while on the move. Speaking on the occasion, a representative of the company said, “We are extremely pleased to announce that now we have an android app for Smartphone users and customers can compare prices of the supplies right from their phone.”



According to the experts of the field, the app is simple and easy to navigate and is completely secure. All details including prices and descriptions are clearly mentioned. The mobile market has seen a tremendous boost in the recent past and number of users relying on their phones for seeking information and purchasing items have already surpassed those using laptops and desktops. Direct Line Medical’s app launch is also a step to trap the growing market.



The representative further added, “Having an app for your retail store is the need of the hour. More people are shopping through their mobile than ever before. Our app offers them a secure medium to compare prices of the products, while on the move.” The company also plans to launch apps compatible with iOS, blackberry and other platforms in the times to come. According to the sources, the app allows access to over 5000 products for the customers to view and compare.



About Direct Line Medical

Direct Line Medical is a veteran owned business offering medical equipment and supplies at discounted prices. The company has over 5000 different products for clients to view and purchase.



