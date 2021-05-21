Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Direct Mail Automation Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Direct Mail Automation Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Direct Mail Automation Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are PFL (United States),Lob (United States),Alyce, Inc. (United States),Inkit (United States),Click2Mail (United States),Direct Mail Manager (United States),Postalytics, Inc. (United States),AmazingMail (United States),Boingnet (United States),Direct Response Media Group (Canada),GrowMail (United States).



Definition:

Direct mail automation software is used to automate the process of sending letters, postcards, and any form of physical mail. Used most frequently by marketers, these tools digitize the tracking and targeting of direct mail campaigns by enabling their creation, personalization, sending, and results tracking. These tools can be used alongside marketing automation software to trigger digital events, such as sending an email, based on the confirmed delivery of a piece of direct mail. Increasing digitalization in industries is propelling the growth of the global direct mail automation software market in the forecast period.



A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Direct Mail Automation Software Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Trend:

Rising Use of Direct Mail to Customers



Market Drivers:

Rising Number of Organisations in Emerging Economies like India, China, and Brazil

Increasing Demand for Digital Marketing



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Professionals



Opportunities:

Rapid Acceptance of Omni Channel Direct Marketing Services and Direct Mail Automation Software



The Global Direct Mail Automation Software Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Business to Business, Business to Government, Business to Consumers, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)), Platform (Windows, IOS, Android, Others), Industry Verticals (BFSI, Retail, Telecommunication, Government/Public Sector, Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Power, Manufacturing, Information Technology, Services, Others), Deployment (Cloud-Based, Web-Based), Pricing Type (Monthly Subscription, Annual Subscription, One-Time License)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



