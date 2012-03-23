Direct Mail New York Experts Achieve MASSIVE Results for Businesses Everywhere

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2012 -- There’s always a big new craze, whether it’s in fashion, technology, or even marketing. Sometimes these trends can cause a revolution felt for generations. Sometimes people look back at trends and collectively wonder what society was thinking.



Marketing has several exciting trends of its own, including the new frontier of digital media. Whether it’s website, e-mail, or social media, the next big thing is supposed to be delivering amazing results for businesses everywhere. There’s only one problem. It’s not.



Not all businesses are created equal, nor are their unique marketing requirements always suited to the same medium. There’s a huge splash being created in New York by a firm making a massive name for itself by delivering amazing results to clients across the city, but not in the way you’d expect.



Massive Mailers is taking local businesses by storm as they deliver the kind of service in direct mail New York businesses have been craving. Experts with years of experience in flyer, postcard, and general print advertising, Massive Mailers has demonstrated one thing definitively: the massive impact in-hand advertising can have on consumers everywhere, particularly for businesses such as restaurants looking to target a specific, local market.



Restaurants are only one of many business types who have benefited from Massive Mailers’ expertise, but their example is a powerful one; no longer do restaurants across the city have to spend money on wasted advertising. With Massive Mailers, campaigns can be aimed at strict geographical areas, targeting consumers where they live. It’s no wonder that those seeking the restaurant marketing New York experts always end up at the door of Massive Mailers.



Recently it was announced that the Massive Mailers team had launched the evolution of direct mail advertising: the MASSIVE 9 x 12, a piece of mail so substantial that all other advertisements pale in comparison. As New Yorkers everywhere wrestle these advertising behemoths out of tens of thousands of mailboxes across the city, more and more businesses are getting the benefit of this advertising and its MASSIVE impact.



As a speciality print advertising provider, Massive Mailers are also best placed to deliver the compelling flyer printing New York businesses everywhere have been chasing. By working with one of the most experienced teams in the industry, businesses across the city can access flyer and postcard printing New York residents will respect and respond to. It’s no wonder more and more business owners are ditching the latest marketing trends and turning to the team that delivers real results – Massive Mailers.



About Massive Mailers

Massive Mailers was launched with a mission to deliver MASSIVE advertising impact to businesses all across New York. Founded in 1997 by Richard Young, Massive Mailers is a full-service marketing firm that prides itself on delivering amazing results, not fads. For businesses who want MASSIVE reach, MASSIVE affordability, and MASSIVE impact, the answer is easy: MASSIVE Mailers. For more information, visit http://www.massivemailers.com