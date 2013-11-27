Direct Mail's Precision Targeting Comes to Radio

Media, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2013 -- The Radio Agency has tapped into technology that enables advertising on radio to reach consumers who have searched online for specific products or services – with zero waste outside of that listener base.



“It’s a real game changer for radio” says Mark Lipsky, president and CEO of The Radio Agency. “Radio marketing has entered an era where it can pinpoint listeners - and deliver that audience - with 100% efficiency, based on a consumer’s demonstrated history of behavior.”



The unique weekly audience for this program numbers 40 Million Americans who use desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices to stream their favorite AM/FM radio stations, as well as such popular online music services as Slacker and AOL Radio.



Scanning the “cookie pool” of these listeners, criteria can be matched to determine an individual’s compatibility with an advertiser’s message. So a national mortgage company could choose to deliver their radio commercials exclusively to listeners that have searched or visited a mortgage company or shopped online for mortgage rates. This search can be further narrowed by audience demographic or geography.



“Direct mail companies have been able to deliver this type of granular segmentation for years,” says Lipsky. “Radio, for decades, had been relegated to mass market campaigns where anyone with a receiver would hear the message - and sponsors would pay radio advertising rates based on that total listening audience.



“Now, advertising on radio can be segmented in infinite ways to touch only those who have demonstrated a specific intention consistent with behavior that makes them likely to use an advertiser’s product or service. Mass market AM and FM stations will continue to serve a very vital role in radio marketing, but this new technology of digital audience targeting will make radio an attractive option for many who do not currently include radio as a part of their marketing mix.”



The entry level cost is surprisingly reasonable, with a four-week media flight of $5K-$10K weekly. National campaigns can ramp up to $40K-$50K weekly, scaled to replicate success and mirror the marketing cycle of any given product category or brand.



About Radio Agency

The Radio Agency is a full-service radio advertising agency 100% focused on radio and the media of Sound Advertising. Radio marketers and brand advertisers interested in placing a precision-targeted radio campaign should contact Mark Lipsky at The Radio Agency by phone (800-969-AMFM) or email (Mark@TheRadioAgency.com). To hear more about the company please visit http://www.radiodirect.com.