Direct Methanol Fuel Cell Market - Global Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis, and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2012 -- Direct methanol fuel cells provide extended run times with quick refill of charging liquid. These cells are expected to equal the cost with thin film batteries by the end of the forecasted period. Increasing demand for portable electricity with increasing use of broadband cell phones, laptops, and tablet PCs is mainly driving the DMFC market.



Global market for direct methanol fuel cell (DMFC) is expected to reach 92,000 units by 2016 at an estimated growth rate of 45.3%. This tremendous growth in the DMFC market is expected as a result of the new generation of portable electronics, with the need for longer power on times. Asia is expected to lead this market with a total share of 38%, followed by North America holding a share of 35% and Europe with 27%. Direct methanol fuel cell revenue is expected to grow to USD 109 million from USD 17.5 million over 2016.



DMFC technology is a breakthrough for portable energy delivery. With the use of these kinds of fuel cells in cell phones, consumers will be able to talk for a month continuously without recharging their phones. DMFCs run longer than batteries and can help personal digital devices to work for hours. This technology is bringing a new revolution in the digital world by enhancing battery life and efficiency.



Another important market driver of DMFC market is that these fuel cells can be used in airplanes. After successful tests, methanol fuel cells and their cartridges are now adopted in passenger cabin of airplanes. Use of these cells is expected to grow in future in the airplane industry, thus driving the market to new heights.



Market Segmentation



Based on Applications



- Portable Applications

- Stationary Applications

- Transportation Applications



This research report analyzes this industry depending on its important market segments and major geographies. This report is a comprehensive analysis of current market trends, factors driving market growth, restraints, industry structure, and market projections for the coming years.



The report also provides an analysis of the technological developments in the industry, Porter’s five force model analysis, and detailed company profiles of the top market players. It provides a review of the micro and macro factors significant with respect to the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



The major geographies analyzed under this research report are North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World.



Major Players



Some of the key players dominating this market are Antig Technology Co. Ltd., Cmr Fuel Cells Plc, Viaspace Inc., Dupont Fuel Cell, Fujikura Ltd., Idatech Llc, Mti Micro Fuel Cells Inc., Neah Power Systems Inc., Oorja Protonics Inc., Panasonic Corp., Polyfuel Inc., Samsung Sdi Co. Ltd., Sfc Energy Ag, Sharp Corp., Sympowerco Corp., Toshiba Corp., Ultracell Corp., and others.



Reasons for Buying this Report



- This research report provides a forward-looking perspective on the major factors driving and restraining market growth

- It provides a technological growth map over a time and explains its impact on the industry

- It helps in making informed business decisions by having compete insights of the market and by making in-depth analysis of market trends

- It helps to clearly understand the competitive environment to stay ahead in competition

- It provides a comprehensive analysis of the major competitors and their strategies

- It provides distinctive graphics and exemplified SWOT analysis of the major industry segments

- It provides up-to-date analysis of latest trends and technological improvements in the market



