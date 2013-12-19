Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) Market CAGR Grow by 45.3% from 2011 to 2016

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- According to the new market research report “Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) Technical Insights & Market Opportunities” published by MarketsandMarkets, the global DMFC unit shipments are expected to grow from 4,780 units in 2011 to 92,000 units in 2016 at an estimated CAGR of 45.3% for the same period. Asia is expected to lead the global DMFC market with share of 38%; followed by North America (35%), and Europe (27%) in terms of unit shipments by the year 2016.



Browse 63 market data tables with 19 figures and in-depth TOC on Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFC) Technical Insights & Market Opportunities.

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The major drivers of DMFC are higher energy density than other conventional batteries, government funding, and more reliability than internal combustion engines. The major restraints in development of DMFC are high cost of catalyst; technical limitations such as methanol cross over, and need for methanol cartridge distribution infrastructure. Major challenges in DMFC are low cost membrane manufacturing and replacement of platinum catalyst. Industry players are observed to collaborate with other fuel cell research institutions and component providers to speed up the commercialization.



Direct methanol fuel cells are subset of polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cells that work on the principle of electrochemical energy conversion system. These fuel cells utilize methanol as fuel, which offers benefits of cold start and easy transferability. Direct methanol fuel cells find their major applications in portable electronic goods, auxiliary power units, and battery operated vehicles. The suitability of DMFC for low power requirement needs make them potential replacement of conventional batteries. It is estimated that portable applications of DMFC will have the largest share (81%); followed by stationary applications (14%), and transportation applications (5%) in terms of unit shipments.



Global direct methanol fuel cell unit shipments are expected to grow from 4,975 unit shipments in 2011 to 92,000 units in 2016 at a CAGR of 45.3% for the same period. Asian region is expected to have the largest share in DMFC unit shipments (38%), followed by North America (35%), and Europe (27%) due to extensive research and development activities executed by Asian companies. Major countries involved in fuel cell research are Canada, Germany, Japan, South Korea, UK, and U.S.



The major drivers of DMFC are higher energy density than other conventional batteries, government funding, and more reliability than internal combustion engines. The major restraints in development of DMFC are high cost of catalyst; technical limitations such as methanol cross over, and need for methanol cartridge distribution infrastructure. Major challenges in DMFC are low cost membrane manufacturing and replacement of platinum catalyst. Industry players are observed to collaborate with other fuel cell research institutions and component providers to speed up the commercialization.



Browse related Reports:



North America Fuel Cell Technology Market: By Applications (Portable, Stationary, Transport), Types (PEMFC, DMFC, PAFC, SOFC, MCFC), Fuel (Hydrogen, Natural Gas, Methanol, Anaerobic Digester Gas) & Geography- Trends And Forecast To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/north-america-fuel-cell-technology-market-1199.html



Europe Fuel Cell Technology Market: By Applications (Portable, Stationary, Transport), Types (PEMFC, DMFC, PAFC, SOFC, MCFC), Fuel (Hydrogen, Natural Gas, Methanol, Anaerobic Digester Gas) & Geography- European Trends And Forecast To 2018

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/europe-fuel-cell-technology-market-1202.html



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