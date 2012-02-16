Direct Net Partners Helps Online Cigarette Affiliate Businesses Increase Conversions and Profits

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- Direct Net Partners today announced that the company is helping cigarette affiliate businesses around the world greatly increase their conversions and sales. The company’s duty free affiliate programs for alcohol, cigarette and cosmetic products provides sellers with all the resources and major brands needed to launch and sustain a successful online business.



For those looking to be a top online alcohol affiliate, Direct Net Partners provides the most popular brands. Affiliates can expect to see profits grow exponentially due to top shelf liquors that include Johnnie Walker, Jameson, Bacardi and hundreds of additional selections. Alcohol and spirits continue to be year-round sellers, so online affiliates can expect to enjoy a 25 percent commission on products that consistently sell throughout the year.



Becoming a successful tobacco affiliate with Direct Net Partners is also a simple process. The company provides tax-free cigarettes from popular brands that customers can purchase from the comfort of their own homes. High-quality items from Camel, Winston, Newport and more are all available to start selling today. For tobacco affiliates looking to cater to an upscale audience, world-class cigars from Cohiba, Davidoff and Montecristo are available.



“By offering the largest selection of popular products and a hefty 25 percent commission, Direct Net Partners continues to be the premiere online destination for affiliates,” said a company spokesman for Direct Net Partners. “We’ve made the entire process of creating an account and selling online as simple as possible so our affiliates can start earning passive income today.”



Spirits, cigarettes and cosmetics affiliate entrepreneurs can easily register for an account today to start selling the top products in the industry. Customers will have access to a full suite of promotional tools that include banners, custom links to track website referrals, HTML templates and more. Direct Net Partners has real-time reports to enable affiliates to track sales at all times. There is even 24-hour affiliate support from a personal account manager. The entire process has been streamlined to allow affiliates to launch their business and make money right away.



About Direct Net Partners

Direct Net Partners is a leading affiliate program operating in the online duty free market. The company offers premium tax-free products, including cigarettes, tobacco, alcohol, designer perfumes and cosmetics. Direct Net Partners is an experienced player in the industry since 2010 and offers an unrivaled 25 percent commission rate. The company proudly assists its ever-growing family of affiliates in producing high conversions and substantial incomes. For more information, please visit http://www.directnetpartners.com.