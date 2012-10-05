Direct Net Partners Launches a Multi-Vertical CPA Affiliate Network

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/05/2012 -- Direct Net Partners, the highest paying online duty-free affiliate program company, has announced today the launch of its CPA Affiliate Network, which will serve as an umbrella network for the company’s various vertical programs.



Until recently, Direct Net Partners has been an affiliate program offering a small number of verticals. Following a period of extensive growth and earnings, Direct Net Partners is now able to offer a multitude of verticals including cigarettes affiliate program, cigars, tobacco, designer perfumes and cosmetics, each with a corresponding program. The affiliate network is currently working to add even more product niches to its network programs.



Direct Net Partners affiliates promoting one or more of the CPA network’s programs enjoy numerous benefits including up to 25% RevShare on every order or $50 CPA on every new customer; weekly payouts; 365-day cookie tracking; full set of top-marketing tools; private labels for well-performing affiliates; comprehensive support via assigned affiliate manager; user manuals and more. To learn more about direct net partners please visit their website at the following address: www.directnetpartners.com



About Direct Net Partners

Founded by former affiliate managers with decade-long experience, Direct Net Partners is a leading CPA network offering various affiliate programs in different product niches. The affiliate network offers both RevShare and CPA-based commission tracks. With over 2000 products and tens of different online stores, Direct Net Partners offers in-demand duty-free products promoted by its various network programs including the cigarettes program, tobacco affiliate program, cigars affiliate program, perfume program and more. Visit the Direct Net Partners CPA network website to learn more.