Direct Payday Lender Review Site Offers Fast Payday Loans via Matching Service

Henderson, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2012 -- The extremely popular Payday Hound review website offers consumers that have bad credit a way to obtain a quick loan through direct payday lenders which have been reviewed and rated. The website’s research team rates the payday lenders using the five star system and several factors which include lender reputation and interest rates.



Payday loans are perfect for consumers who find themselves in a financial emergency and need a few hundred dollars quickly. However, each direct payday lender is different which is why the Payday Hound website was created. One of the principals at the company said, “We have a tough rating system so people who use our site to find a lender know they are getting a good deal from a reputable company.”



As popular as payday loans have become throughout the years, there are many people who are not aware of the availability of these loans, particularly consumers who live in rural areas or in the mountains. The Internet has helped spread the word about payday loans and many of the national lending institutions now offer loans directly on their website.



“I want to say thanks for all the information you have on this website. I was looking for a company to loan me some money and I found 2 on your site. I used CashNetUSA to get a loan online and they put the money right in my bank account. All I had to do was withdraw the money! Thanks again.” Jason Petersen



Obtaining a loan through a lender’s website doesn’t require too much information and as soon as all the information is verified, the applicant may apply for loans as many times as the need arises. The biggest requirement to apply for a loan over the Internet is a checking account as most lenders will electronically transfer funds into the applicant’s checking account.



About The Payday Hound

The Payday Hound is an online financial product review site. We are the only financial services review site that focuses on the fast growing, alternative financial services market. This market represents one in four households and has largely been neglected. Our focus on this market also known as the unbanked or underbanked markets means we understand secured credit cards, pre-paid cards, payday loans and installment loans better than other generic review sites.