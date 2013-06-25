Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Direct Selling in Argentina", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Direct sales performed well in Argentina in 2012 as the category reaped the benefits of skyrocketing inflation and import barriers impacting heavily on store-based retailers. Direct sellers have a competitive advantage over other retails as they offer products at much lower prices than store-based retailers. Although store-based retailers offer a wider range of discounts and often offer interest-free financing, direct selling agents bring added convenience to the shopping experience and are...
Euromonitor International's Direct Selling in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Apparel Direct Selling, Beauty and Personal Care Direct Selling, Consumer Appliances Direct Selling, Consumer Electronics and Video Games Hardware Direct Selling, Consumer Healthcare Direct Selling, Food and Drink Direct Selling, Furniture and Homewares Direct Selling, Home Care Direct Selling, Home Improvement and Gardening Direct Selling, Media Products Direct Selling, Other Direct Selling, Toys and Games Direct Selling.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Direct Selling market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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