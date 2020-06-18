Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market (13.5% CAGR) 2020 to 2026: Global Industry Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Kolkata, West Bengal -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2020 -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, "The Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market was $1.1 Bn in 2019, and it is expected to reach $2.7 Bn by 2026. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 13.5% between 2020-2026. However, the current pandemic of COVID-19 might make a slight difference in the growth rate in the present year. The Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market are majorly driven by some of the factors such as rising genetic disorders globally. Increasing genetic diseases such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases is expected to propel the market growth rapidly. Further, high quality DTC genetic testing can significantly reduce the mortality rates of cancer patients. This significant benefit of DTC genetic testing along with rising public awareness, increasing income level in emerging economies, and rising demand for service personalization may propel the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market in the forecast period.



Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market is expected to provide sustainable growth opportunities during the forecast period from 2020 to 2026. This latest industry research study analyzes the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market by various product segments, applications, regions and countries while assessing regional performances of numerous leading market participants.



Browse Full report on Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/direct-to-consumer-dtc-genetic-testing-market-21



The report titled "Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market - Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, and Forecast 2020 – 2026" offers a holistic view of the Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing industry encompassing numerous stakeholders including raw material suppliers, providers, distributors, consumers and government agencies, among others. Furthermore, the report includes detailed quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market considering market history, product development, regional dynamics, competitive landscape, and key success factors (KSFs) in the industry.



The report includes a deep-dive analysis of key countries including the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Australia, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa, among others. Thereby, the report identifies unique growth opportunities across the world based on trends occurring in various developed and developing economies.



Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market report summarizes the positive growth rate in upcoming years, and market size with competitive analysis. Our experts have analyzed the historical data to compare with the current market scenario to calculate the market growth in the coming years. The study provides an exhaustive report that includes an executive summary, scope, and forecast of the market.



Key Questions Answered by Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report



Product popularity and adoption based on various country-level dynamics

Regional presence and product development for leading market participants

Market forecasts and trend analysis based on ongoing investments and economic growth in key countries

Competitive landscape based on revenue, product offerings, years of presence, number of employees and market concentration, among others



Number of employees and market concentration, among others



Browse the full report at https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/direct-to-consumer-dtc-genetic-testing-market-21



List of Key Companies:



Ancestry,

Color Genomics,

Easy DNA,

FamilytreeDNA (Gene By Gene),

Full Genome Corporation,

Helix OpCo LLC,

Identigene,

Karmagenes,

Living DNA,

Mapmygenome,

MyHeritage,

Pathway genomics,

Genesis Healthcare,

23andMe,

Myriad Genetics, and

Quest Diagnostics.



The Global Direct-To-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Has Been Segmented into:



By Test Type



Carrier Testing

Nutrigenomic Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Predictive Testing

Others



By Technology



Single Nucleotide Polymorphism (SNP) Chips

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)

Targeted Analysis



By Distribution Channel



Online Platforms

Over the Counter



By Geography Type



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



To know more about this study, request a free sample report @ https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/request-sample/direct-to-consumer-dtc-genetic-testing-market-21



About Us:



Sheer Analytics and Insights as firm is created to balance between client requirements without compromising the core values of Market research in –terms of quality, factual correctness, market awareness and analysis. SAI goes back to the root of Market Research in terms of TAM (Total Available Market) and PAM (Potential Available Market) and assess the same quantifying all Push and Pull factors.



Related Reports:



Disposable Protective Clothing Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/Disposable-protective-clothing-market-21



CRISPR Technology Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-crispr-technology-market-report-21



Smart Grid Market: https://www.sheeranalyticsandinsights.com/market-report-research/global-smart-grid-market-report-21