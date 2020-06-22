Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market-Global Size, Share and Forecast, 2020-2025

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2020 -- The global Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Market is expected to exceed a CAGR over 5.0% over the forecast period. Genetic testing are medical tests which analyzes gene changes, chromosomes, and proteins to detect genetic condition or help an individual to determine chance of developing one. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic testing is a significant way of providing genetic tests with zero or low involvement of a healthcare service provider. DTC genetic testing kits are directly marketed to consumers through online internet or printed advertisements. Key distribution channels include online retail and in-store sales. Since the past few years, rapid technological advancements have allowed researchers and medical authorities to decode and exhibit the information contained in human genes at lower cost. This has led to the development of wide variety of direct-to-consumer genetic testing.



Get Sample of Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/1054470



Increasing public awareness pertaining to direct-to - consumer genetic testing in both developed and developing countries will stimulate market growth over the forecast timeframe. Notable industry players like 23andMe and Ancestry have focused on developing superior quality genetic testing solutions for direct consumers. Both procedures ensure that genetic test outcomes are reliable and accurate. Companies such as 23andMe have also made special marketing efforts to promote their genetic testing directly to consumers via retail pharmacies and online media. The companies also tend to market offers and festive discounts for their products. There are two business models in DTC genetic test market: one by one and one by many. The results are discussed directly with the consumer or with the doctor in the one-to-one model. DTC companies will perform a genetic test in the one- to-many model only when approval by the consumer is obtained and the data belongs to the companies. Companies on the market benefit from sales by consumers and physicians of genetic testing kits from DTC and sales of genetic data to pharmaceutical companies. This paradigm shift is recognized as one of the most important trends behind the development of the DTC genetic testing market. Factors such as increasing number of research activities, widening incidences of genetic disorders, will escalate demand for cost-effective and rapid genetic testing models.



Increasing demand for bespoke genetic services including nutrition genomics, predictive testing, and ancestry testing is likely to boost the direct-to-consumer genetic testing market growth. Latin American market size will expand multifold by the end of forecast period owing to the increasing income levels in developing countries such as Brazil and Mexico.



The global Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Market is bifurcated on the basis of test type, Distribution Channel, and geography. The test type segment is further segmented into nutrigenomics testing, predictive testing, relationship testing, carrier testing. Based on distribution channel the market includes online and over the counter. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Market has been further divided into key countries.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: Myriad Genetics, Inc. Genesis Healthcare, Identigene, Easy DNA, Ancestry, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Karmagenes, Living DNA, Helix OpCo LLC, Mapmygenome, MyHeritage, Pathway genomics, and 23andMe.



Browse Global Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/direct-to-consumer-dtc-genetic-testing-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2015-2025



Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Introduction



Chapter Two: Executive Summary



Chapter Three: Global Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Market – Key Industry Dynamics

3.1. Key Market Drivers

3.2. Key Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Future Trends

3.5. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



Chapter Four: Global Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Test Type

4.1. Nutrigenomics testing

4.2. Predictive testing

4.3. Relationship testing

4.4. Carrier testing



Chapter Five: Global Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – Distribution Channel

5.1. Online

5.2. Over the Counter



Chapter Six: Global Direct to Consumer Genetic Testing Market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025 – By Region

6.1. North America

6.2. Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.4. Latin America

6.5. Middle East & Africa



Chapter Seven: North America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

7.1. North America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Product, 2015-2025

7.2. North America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Application, 2015-2025

7.3. North America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Eight: Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

8.1. Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Product, 2015-2025

8.2. Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

8.3. Europe Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Nine: Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

9.1. Asia Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Product, 2015-2025

9.2. Asia Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

9.3. Asia-Pacific Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Ten: Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

10.1. Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Product, 2015-2025

10.2. Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

10.3. Latin America Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Eleven: Middle East & Africa Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – Analysis and Revenue Forecast, 2015-2025

11.1. MEA Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Product, 2015-2025

11.2. MEA Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Type, 2015-2025

11.3. MEA Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing market – By Country, 2015-2025



Chapter Twelve: Competitive Analysis

12.1.1. Competition Dashboard

12.1.2. Company Profiles

12.1.2.1. MyHeritage

12.1.2.1.1. Company Details

12.1.2.1.2. Test Type Portfolio

12.1.2.1.3. Financial Overview

12.1.2.1.4. Main Business Overview

12.1.2.1.5. News

12.1.2.2. Myriad Genetics, Inc

12.1.2.3. Genesis Healthcare

12.1.2.4. Identigene

12.1.2.5. Easy DNA

12.1.2.6. Ancestry

12.1.2.7. Full Genome Corporation

12.1.2.8. Color Genomics,

12.1.2.9. Living DNA

12.1.2.10. Helix OpCo LLC

12.1.2.11. Mapmygenome

12.1.2.12. Pathway genomics

12.1.2.13. 23andMe



Chapter Thirteen: Appendix



Chapter Fourteen: Research Conclusions



Buy Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Genetic Testing Market Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/1054470?license=single



About Analytical Research Cognizance

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC's potential. ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.