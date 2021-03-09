Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/09/2021 -- Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing Market is forecasted to reach USD 3.33 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing genetic disease incidence would fuel competition for direct-to-consumer genetic testing and accelerate market development across the expected timeframe. Increasing cases of hereditary disorders such as breast cancer, achondroplasia, colorectal cancer and other diseases have increased the need for cost-effective and reliable avenues of genetic testing in the healthcare industry. For reference, according to the World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF), more than 2 million new cancer cases were reported globally in 2018. Breast cancer is now considered to be the second most prevalent disease.



Key participants include 23andMe, Full Genome Corporation, Color Genomics, Genesis Healthcare, Helix OpCo LLC, FamilyTreeDNA, MyHeritage, Identigene, Pathway genomics, and Living DNA, among others.



North America dominated the market for Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing in 2019, due to evolving customer outlook for genetic testing, and increased spending, along with a large amount of disposable income, makes it possible for customers to spend more on direct-to-consumer genetic testing, such as genetic and nutrigenomics testing. The North America region held approximately 34.5% of the market, followed by Europe, which contains around 28.3% market in the year 2019.



Furthermore, the report divides the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market into key segments and sub-segments to offer an analysis of the product type and application spectrum of the industry. It also offers predictions about the segments expected to show significant growth during the projected timeline.



Test Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carrier Testing

Predictive Testing

Ancestry & Relationship Testing

Nutrigenomics Testing

Others



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; 2017-2027, Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Platforms

Over-the-Counter



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2017-2027) (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Targeted Analysis

Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Chips (SNP)

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)



The report addresses the following key points:



The report estimates the expected market size from 2020-2027

The report provides a forecast of market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities for the Direct-to-Consumer Genetic Testing market

The report further analyses the changing market dynamics

Regional analysis and segmentation of the market with analysis of the regions and segments expected to dominate the market growth

Extensive competitive landscape mapping with profiles of the key competitors

In-depth analysis of business strategies and collaborations such as mergers and acquisitions adopted by the key companies

Revenue forecast, country scope, application insights, and product insights



Regional Segmentation



North America (U.S., Canada)



Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



