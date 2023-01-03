NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market 2022-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major Players in This Report Include:

Teladoc Health, Inc. (United States), HealthTap Inc. (United States), American Well Corporation (United States), A&D Medical (United States), MDLIVE, Inc. (United States), CareClix, Inc. (United States), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (United States), Fin vs Fin (United States), Mercy Health (United States), Conversion Labs, Inc. (United States)



Direct-to-consumer telehealth services include on-demand care, consulting, and treatment via electronic media like smartphones and computers, it is becoming popular among populations allowing them to obtain medical treatment. Telehealth services give access and convenience to the patients who can take appointments and get advised virtually from their homes. With the rising chronic health problems, the demand for direct-to-consumer telehealth services is expected to increase. There are two categories of direct-to-consumer telehealth services which include synchronous direct-to-consumer telehealth and asynchronous direct-to-consumer telehealth. It is used in behavioral health, primary care, pediatrics, urgent care, wellness, and other applications.



Market Trend:

Changing Health Care Policies with the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Through Telehealth



Market Drivers:

Need for Reaching Wide Range of Populations With the Growing Number of Chronic Health Conditions

Growing Demand for Medical Advices and Treatment via Electronics Media for Improved Access, Efficiency, and Convenience



Opportunities:

Growing Initiative of Digital Health Fundings and Investment will Boost the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market



Challenges:

Lack of Skilled Professionals in the Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services Market



In this research study, the prime factors that are impelling the growth of the Global Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market report have been studied thoroughly in a bid to estimate the overall value and the size of this market by the end of the forecast period. The impact of the driving forces, limitations, challenges, and opportunities has been examined extensively.



The Direct To Consumer Telehealth Services market study is being classified by Type (Synchronous Direct-to-consumer Telehealth, Asynchronous Direct-to-consumer Telehealth), Application (Behavioral Health, Primary Care, Pediatrics, Urgent Care, Wellness), Features (Automated Check-in, Patient Self-service, EMR Integration, Integrated Billing, Others), End User (Hospital, Acute Care Centers, Consumer)



Overview of Key trends in the past and present are in reports that are reported to be beneficial for companies looking for venture businesses in this market. Information about the various marketing channels and well-known distributors in this market was also provided here.



