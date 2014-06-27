Direct-to-Home (DTH) Satellite TV Services Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2014 -- Direct-To-Home (DTH) satellite television services have remarkably changed the mass electronic communication industry. DTH service provides reliable signals, high-definition video clarity, digital sound quality and essential signal security. It provides consumers with the facility to select the channels based on their preference and thus helping in cutting down on expenses. The broadcasters can also find out the exact number of viewers for a specific channel (TRP) to estimate its popularity.



Browse Full Report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dth-satellite-tv-services.html



C-band and Ku-band are the two modes of DTH signal transmission. Increasing importance of the mass media industry across the world has contributed to the rise of the global DTH market during the past decade. Moreover, many governments have imposed regulations and legislations regarding installation of DTH and phasing out of analog signals, thus driving the growth of the DTH satellite television services market. Developing countries such as Brazil, India, Russia and China (BRIC countries) are expected to witness rapid growth in the DTH satellite television services market over the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, improved lifestyles and enhanced living standards are all expected to contribute towards the growth of DTH satellite television services market.



Buy This Report upto 10% Discount and Customized As per Requirement @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1358



Some of the key players in DTH satellite services industry include APT Satellite Holdings Limited, DIRECTV Group Inc., FOXTEL, Astro All Asia Networks Plc, JSAT Corporation, AUSTAR United Communications Limited, MEASAT Satellite Systems Sdn. Bhd, BCE Inc., Nahuelsat S.A, Sky Italia, Pace Micro Technology Plc, Norsat International Inc., Optus Communications Pty. Ltd., Shin Satellite Public Company Ltd., Star Group Limited, Shaw Communications Inc., and True Visions Public Company Limited among others.



Contact Us



Sheela AK

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/