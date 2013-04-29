Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Direction des Constructions Navales Services: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

Strategic Defence Intelligence's "Direction des Constructions Navales Services: Defense - Company Profile and SWOT Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts,major products and services, swot analysis, business description, company history as well as key employees.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "Direction des Constructions Navales Services"



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. Strategic Defence Intelligence strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

- Examines and identifies key information and issues about "Direction des Constructions Navales Services" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees.



ReasonsToBuy

- Quickly enhance your understanding of "Direction des Constructions Navales Services"

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors' businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Direction des Constructions Navales Services (DCNS) is a provider of naval defense solutions. The company designs, delivers, integrates and maintains naval systems. It also offers a wide variety of civil nuclear and marine renewable energy solutions. It primarily offers combatants, submarines, frigates, underwater weapons, combat systems and equipment. In addition, it provides maintenance and repair services for the navy ships. Its naval defense capabilities include crisis management, blue water decisive capabilities, homeland security and fleet support. The company's key partners include French navy, Rosoboronexport and Equator, among others. It carries out its marketing and manufacturing activities across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. DCNS is headquartered in Paris, France.



Companies Mentioned



Direction des Constructions Navales Services



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/104002/direction-des-constructions-navales-services-defense-company-profile-and-swot-report.html