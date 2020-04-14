Directional Drilling Services Market Size, Share, Trends, Business Strategy to 2025 - Top Companies GE Oil and Gas, Halliburton, Scientific Drilling International, DP Jin

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2020 -- Directional drilling controls the trajectory and deviation of the well during drilling operations. It deviates a wellbore and explore the oilfields from a targeted location. Rise in energy demand due to the shale gas revolution, urbanization & industrialization, and oilfield discoveries in onshore as well as offshore locations are major factors driving the directional drilling service market. Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) or directional boring is a steerable trenchless method of installing conduits, cables, and underground pipes with minimum effect to the contiguous area. HDD is primarily used for utility installation, cable laying, and underground construction.



In 2018, the global Directional Drilling Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.



Directional drilling services have transformed the oil and gas industry. Oil and gas can be extracted economically from the deep ocean floor using directional drilling. It is also used to deplete and formerly abandoned oil wells. Directional drilling technology increases the area covered by a single rig, saving capital expenditure. Increase in demand for chemical and petrochemicals products and rise in exploration and production activities in distant locations and deep waters are boosting the oil & gas segment of the market. Volatility of the crude oil market and environmental concerns during drilling operation are restraining the directional drilling services market.



Request Exclusive Free Sample PDF Of This Report At – https://dataintelo.com/request-sample/?reportId=99833



Segment by Key players:

- GE Oil and Gas

- Halliburton

- Scientific Drilling International

- DP Jindal Group

- Baker Hughes Incorporated

- National Oilwell Varco

- Nabors Industries

- Schlumberger Limited

- Cathedral Energy Services

- Weatherford International

- Leam Drilling Systems

- Jindal Drilling and Industries Limited

- Gyrodata Incorporated

- GB Directional Drilling Services

- Quanta Services



Segment by Type:

- Conventional System

- Rotary Steerable System



Segment by Application:

- Onshore Application

- Offshore Application



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Avail Discount On This Report – https://dataintelo.com/ask-for-discount/?reportId=99833



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Directional Drilling Service Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Directional Drilling Service Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Directional Drilling Service Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Directional Drilling Service Market Forecast

4.5.1. Directional Drilling Service Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Directional Drilling Service Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Directional Drilling Service Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Directional Drilling Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Directional Drilling Service Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Directional Drilling Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Directional Drilling Service Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Directional Drilling Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Directional Drilling Service Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Directional Drilling Service Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Directional Drilling Service Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Directional Drilling Service Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



For More Enquiry About This Report @ https://dataintelo.com/enquiry-before-buying/?reportId=99833



About DataIntelo

DATAINTELO has set its benchmark in the market research industry by providing syndicated and customized research report to the clients. The database of the company is updated on a daily basis to prompt the clients with the latest trends and in-depth analysis of the industry. Our pool of database contains various industry verticals that include: IT & Telecom, Food Beverage, Automotive, Healthcare, Chemicals and Energy, Consumer foods, Food and beverages, and many more. Each and every report goes through the proper research methodology, validated from the professionals and analysts to ensure the eminent quality reports.



Contact Info –DataIntelo

Name – Alex Mathews

Email – sales@dataintelo.com

Website – https://dataIntelo.com

Blog – https://dataintelo.com/blog/

Address – 500 East E Street, Ontario, CA 91764, United States.