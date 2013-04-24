Directli Launches Xero Accounting Add-on to Make Direct Debit Payments a Reality for Companies of All Sizes

Lincoln, Lincolnshire -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/24/2013 -- Prompt payment settlement from customers is now more important than ever for the health of a business. Directli was created to help businesses not only automate payment collection but to vastly reduce the cost of traditional card based transaction fees, which haven’t evolved to reflect the online age.



As an authorised Xero Add-on partner, Directli has released a specific integration to manage the payment handshake between Xero accounting software and GoCardless; enabling secure access to online customer payment collection using GoCardless Direct Debit processing.



Users benefit from the same incredibly low 1% transaction processing fee and never pay more than £2 per transaction. The software offers immediate set-up with no merchant account required, no monthly minimums and no hidden fees.



Using the Xero accounting software Add-on to send payment requests means no more late payments or chasing customers, so Xero users can concentrate on running their business, not worrying about late payments. It's simple to connect an account to Directli and then process Xero invoices, enabling companies to start taking Direct Debit payments within minutes.



The service is particularly suited to organisations, businesses and individuals who have customers with recurring billing, including Accountants, Estate & Lettings Agents, Landlords, Marketing Agencies, Web Hosts, IT Consultants, Maintenance Contractors, Sports & Health Clubs, Personal Trainers and Nurseries & Childcare providers. It is also ideal for anyone needing to collect membership fees or subscriptions, plus variable amount payments for those companies requiring flexible, repeat billing.



A spokesperson for Directli explained, “The Xero integration we have developed enables SME users to gain access to a payment facility, traditionally reserved for larger organisations, using the automated cash flow to fuel growth at a much earlier stage of business development and encouraging business owners to focus on what matters to the future of their business.”



About Directli

Directli is an advanced, online system for anyone who wants to collect and manage Direct Debit payments: from single payments to variable monthly amounts and flexible subscriptions, using our payment processing partner GoCardless. For a smarter way to be paid, find out more at: http://www.directli.co.uk/