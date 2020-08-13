DirectNine.Uk, Home to Cutting Edge Electronics, Accessories and Gadgets

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2020 -- DirectNine.uk is the home for trending electronics, accessories and tech gadgets. The thing with tech industry is that the versions keep upgrading every single day, week or month. More and more brands are coming up with innovative designs and features to impress the users and compel them to choose their brand over the others. So, how does any customers understand which website offers the latest electronics and accessories? It is all the more confusing to browse a big box ecommerce store because their product range is humongous. A store like DirectNine.uk is here to satiate the tech needs of the customers whether it is a simple phone charger or the smartest smart watch. With new products launched week on week, customers can be assured that they are always up-to-date with the changing technological innovations.



The other interesting aspect of shopping from this site is that their prices are highly competitive. Their wearable tech accessories start at just £21.60 with screen protectors, adjustable watch straps, repair toolkit, chargers and cables, etc. featured here along with the smart watches and fitness bands. Their audio & video category includes the bestsellers including and not limited to speakers, headsets, digital voice recorders, storage devices, earbuds, music players and other accessories. Setting up a home office is just a click away as the store presents and exclusive collection of office electronics, computers, laptops, desktops, data storage, computer components and peripherals, monitors, networking products, projectors, adapters and many more. Customers who are looking for some top notch home security devices for their homes, this is the best place to begin the search with.



To know more visit https://www.directnine.uk/



About https://www.directnine.uk/

DirectNine is an electronics and accessories store featuring a comprehensive range of consumer electronics, mobile accessories, appliances, computer accessories, photography essentials, office electronics and cutting edge gadgets.



Media Contact

DirectNine

Address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London WC2H9JQ

Phone: +44-1304-807999

Email: Info@DirectNine.uk

Website: https://www.directnine.uk