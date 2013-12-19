Director Donnell Henry Is Looking to Raise $18,000 via Indiegogo for His Upcoming Venture 'Vesuvius'.

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- The very first challenge for Donnell Henry in order to complete this project is to upgrade his current camera system as well as secure various permits, traveling expenses, and insurance for some of the scenes that his team needs to shoot.



Being a lover of visual effects, Donnell has found that a lot goes into the making of sometimes very subtle effects. When combined with great quality recorded audio and video, these effects can create an imagery of realism which helps to drive the story further.



The entire team led by Donnell is confident that with adequate funding help they can, and will, accomplish their goal to create a story that is engaging, entertaining and proven to be of visual cinematic quality. The funding goal for this campaign has been fixed at $18,000.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: December 15, 2013 - January 14, 2014 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1bNJp4H