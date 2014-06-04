Director Judith Cripsin of Manning Clark House Seeks Crowdfunding via Pozible to Design a Photo Book on Post-Genocide Armenia

Matawan, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- A captivating photo book consists of the photographs of Armenia taken by Judith Crispin accompanied by text written by Armenian and non-Armenian scholars is her vision. This book will also present the photographic record of her road trip together with cultural and historical commentaries about the situation of contemporary Armenia



Post-genocide Armenia is a place of indescribable beauty and fragility. Ongoing military tensions and blockades have created generations of poverty. The first Christian monuments, khachkars dating from the fifth century, are reduced to rubble by mercenaries and the soldiers of neighboring countries.



Judith Crispin wants to show the people who live in Armenia their own culture, landscapes, religions and food. She wants to encourage debate on the best ways to ensure Armenia's precious cultural heritage to survive far into the future.



“Daylight books” offered a contract to Judith Crispin which drove her to start her journey to come up with a photo book. She feels that she has a message to share and hopes that this message can be delivered to the international community with the help of the funds raised through this crowdfunding campaign.



The funds sought will help with:



-Allocating money for author contributions

-Getting the word out to the international community

-Production costs for the book itself.



This project will only be funded if at least $25,000 is pledged by 10 July 2014 at 21:08 pm EST.



Pozible Page: http://bit.ly/1kjzrlD