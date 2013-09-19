Director of Manufacturing for Flavorchem Corporation Shares Value of TraceGains on Manufacturing Revival Radio

Westminster, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Stewart Riske, Director for Manufacturing at Flavorchem was recently the featured guest on the Manufacturing Revival Radio show. The show titled, “Stewart Riske: Innovation and Food Manufacturing,” was hosted by Todd Schnick and Todd Youngblood who interviewed the food manufacturing leader.



Flavorchem specializes in the creation and manufacture of flavor and color solutions for food and beverages. The company is able to form strong partnerships because they begin with a solid foundation. It is no surprise that Flavorchem customers include top food and beverage brands that are well-recognized throughout the world.



Riske discussed the impact of the FDA and regulations on Flavorchem, “We have a regulatory department that makes sure that all of our I’s and T’s are dotted and crossed. Every ingredient that we bring in needs to come in with the material safety data sheets (NSD’s) and we make sure we put a big emphasis on our suppliers to provide us with all of the necessary information before we can even use a product. We can be audited any time. We will have to be able to produce all of the paper documentation from our suppliers and from ourselves internally and our practices to show that we are in compliance with any governmental rules and regulations.”



TraceGains provides Flavorchem with the solution for compliance and regulatory documentation. The TraceGains solution is for quality, purchasing, product development, and other departments, that are burdened with manually managing suppliers and documents.



The interview can be heard at the link: http://manufacturing-revival.com/stewart-riske/.



TraceGains (www.tracegains.com) delivers full-service supplier, compliance, and regulatory document management solutions, including FSMA and GFSI. Unlike manual, ERP, or traditional document systems, TraceGains extracts data from documents and automatically takes action.



Supplier documentation storage, whether in file cabinets or in digital formats, may satisfy regulatory retention requirements, but does little to systematically unlock the wealth of business, compliance, and regulatory information they contain and you require on a daily basis to operate successfully.



By automatically analyzing and scorecarding supplier-provided documentation as it is received—such as certificates of analysis, qualification questionnaires, audit documents and their results, certifications (Kosher, Organic, etc.), insurance certificates, allergen questionnaires, and other import requirements (COOL, C-TPAT, FSMA, GFSI), among others—TraceGains helps food and nutraceutical manufacturers and ingredient processors automate document management, meet regulatory and industry compliance requirements, identify best and worst suppliers, source better with less risk, automatically raise product quality, and painlessly perform or participate in audits, all without needing to involve the IT department to help with complex technology.



TraceGains customers experience on average a 56% reduction in out-of-spec lot receipts, and a 20% reduction in attribute variability, resulting in enhanced continuous improvement, better performing ingredient and raw material inventory, improved cash flow, and long-term brand protection. Follow TraceGains on Twitter at @tracegains.



TraceGains, Inc.

www.tracegains.com

Jennifer Brusco

Marketing Strategist

pr@tracegains.com

720-465-9400