Director of Software Engineering Pushparaj Shanmugam Significant to Growth at Ultriva

Cupertino, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2013 -- Ultriva was founded in 1999 to provide software solutions to companies that were struggling with demand volatility, unreliable suppliers and forecast based planning systems. Since the inception they have deployed solutions in over 170+ plants, in 20 countries, and to over 7,500 suppliers. Ultriva’s customers have transacted over $2 billion and have saved over $400 million.



With a team of lean and supply chain experts Ultriva continues to help its customers to streamline their supply chain to drive growth and profitability. As an early pioneer in web-based architecture, Ultriva has continued to stay on the leading edge embracing the SaaS delivery model, SOA and .net 3.5.



One of the important Ultriva team members is Pushparaj Shanmugam. He joined Ultriva in 2000 and is currently Director of Software Engineering. Prior to joining Ultriva, Shanmugam worked on various consumer, enterprise and wireless solutions. His extensive hands-on experience in technology includes C++, Windows, MFC, ATL/COM, .NET, VB, J2EE, SQL and Mac. With his current role as Director, Shanmugam architects and leads the product development of all Ultriva Products. Shanmugam and his team have taken a lead role in defining the vision and direction of our next generation of products. Shanmugam graduated from Bharthidasan University with a Master’s degree in Computer Electronics.



About Ultriva

Ultriva (http://www.ultriva.com) empowers leading industrial, automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and defense businesses to operate more effectively and collaboratively by providing real time visibility and targeted actionable intelligence into inventory and material flows. Ultriva’s cloud-based platform leverages and seamlessly integrates with leading ERP and MRP systems, to deliver an end to end pull based replenishment model for 21st century enterprises such as ATK, CareFusion, Emerson, Ingersoll Rand, McKesson, Magellan, Regal Beloit, Thermo Fisher and more. Ultriva is a privately held, growing software company based in Cupertino, California. Follow Ultriva on Twitter at @Ultriva.



Ultriva, Inc.

http://www.ultriva.com

Cynthia Leonard

Marketing Executive

cynthial@ultriva.com

408.961.2495