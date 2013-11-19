Director Paul Taylor Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo for the YDP Dreaming Project

Laramie, WY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- From the Northern Territory of Australia to the plains of the United States and elsewhere across the planet, human civilization is faced with the extinction of indigenous wisdom that has been there for thousands of years.



This tragedy is being played out most profoundly in the fragile lands of the Victoria River region of the Northern Territory of Australia, Paul Taylor’s homeland.



The Wardaman Aboriginal people of the NT were driven off their land and forced into settlements and schools away from their traditional ways, resulting in a “lost” generation who are stuck between a life that sustained them and a new world they did not choose. Faced with continued discrimination and unhealthy lifestyles off the land, Yubulyawan clan Elder Yidumduma Bill Harney of the Wardaman people won a land claim and returned many of his people to their traditional lands.



Since 1990, Paul has been blessed to study with his great friend and mentor Yidumduma Bill Harney. Paul has been visiting and learning from Bill for many years in his Wardaman homeland in the Victoria River country.



In 2004, Paul and Yidumduma Bill Harney formally began the Wardaman Dreaming Project (WDP), now titled Yubulyawan Dreaming Project YDP. Primarily using video, the YDP has amassed over 100 hours of cultural material under the direction of Yidumduma. Footage has been archived at AIATSIS in Canberra and with funding support from the Kalliopeia Foundation in the US and the Rona Tranby Trust in Australia, they have launched the YDP Website to showcase this great cultural resource.



This project invites all to become a Producer to develop more of these indigenous wisdom YouTube clips over the next 12 months. This work will culminate in a DVD titled "Bush University", to be released winter 2014/5.



This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 01, 2013 - December 31, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://igg.me/at/YDPDreaming