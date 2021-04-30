Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Directors and Officers Liability Insurance. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Chubb (ACE) (Switzerland), AIG (United States), Hiscox (Bermuda), Allianz (Germany), Tokio Marine Holdings (Japan), AXA XL AIG (United States), Travelers (United States), Assicurazioni Generali (Italy), Doctors Company (United States), Marsh & McLennan (United States),.



Definition:

Directors and officerâ€™s liability insurance is the insurance intended to protect individuals from personal losses if they are sued as a result of serving as a director or an officer of a business or other type of organization. It includes cover for defence costs, investigation costs, and extradition costs. In addition to this also includes legal fees and other costs which organization incurs. Depending in the nature of organization the director and officerâ€™s insurance can take different forms. This policy is purchased by enterprise for group of individuals rather than an individual themselves.

On October 2020, Sompo International Holdings Ltd. has launched new Directors and Officers Liability insurance policy form for publicly traded companies. It is is the latest addition to the existing Sompo International Management Assurance Platform (â€œMAPâ€).



Market Trend:

Increasing Awareness About the Directors and Officerâ€™s Insurance



Market Drivers:

Growing Trend for Regulators and Stakeholders to Hold Directors and Officers Personally Responsible for Problems

High Costs Associated with the Suits and Legal Fees is Influencing to Take the Insurance



Opportunities:

Applications in Wide Range of Industries

Increasing Sales Channel for Insurance



The Global Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Application (Board of Directors, Management), Coverages (Employment Practice litigations, Regulatory investigations, Customer suits, Accounting irregularities), Organization type (For Profit organization, Non-Profit organization), Distribution channel (Insurance company, Insurance Broker, Online platform, Others)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



