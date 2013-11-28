Directors and Producers David Urban and Rober Bílý Seek Funding Support via Indiegogo for Composer, a Feature Documentary Film About the Life and Music of Varhan Orchestrovi? Bauer.

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Composer is a feature documentary film about Varhan Orchestrovic Bauer’s life, music and journey to become a Hollywood music composer. This is a venture from directors and producers David Urban and Rober Bily. This documentary film planning to feature Varhan, Miloš Forman, Natalie Portman, Javier Bardem, Václav Havel, Libor Pešek, Dalai Lama and many other musicians, artists and people.



Varhan Orchestrovic Bauer is a magical personality that is nearly impossible to describe. He has composed several masterpieces all of life. One can understand his life story only from opera structure point of view. Without any compromises, his life is dedicated to music. He had no money, lost his family life but he had after all and all only his own music. He was determined to succeed because he knew success will give him the freedom to compose in his own style, colors and multi genres. Finally, Hollywood called him and Varhan composed music for a Milos Forman movie Goya´s Ghosts in the famous Abbey Road studio.



Sufficient funding through Indiegogo will help David Urban and team to compose and complete Varhan’s lifetime mosaic as a 90 minute feature documentary film which will be shown on big cinema screen with Hollywood soundtrack recorded in Abbey Road Studios.



The funding goal for this fundraiser has been fixed at $210,00. However, this campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal. Funding duration: November 15, 2013 - December 21, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1hYwhmx