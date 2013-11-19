Director's Cut Announces It Is Now One of Many Online Places That Accept Bitcoin Payments

Milwaukee, WI -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Director’s Cut, an SEO management and web development company, proves its commitment to innovation by becoming one of the Milwaukee SEO online places that accept Bitcoin as a payment option.



Bitcoin has been called the world’s “first decentralized digital currency.” The virtual money system has continued to grow both as an online currency option that can be used to purchase online services as well as real-world goods and services. Bitcoins, which are most easily stored in online wallet services, can be exchanged for currency throughout the world, making Bitcoins a currency without borders. As their use continues to gain popularity, forward thinking Bitcoin sites like Milwaukee Graphic Design company Director’s Cut will continue to sign up to be on the list of merchants accepting Bitcoin.



Director’s Cut’s Milwaukee Web Design services offer the ideal opportunity for Milwaukee Bitcoin users to get a valuable service in exchange for their Bitcoin payments. Director’s Cut focuses on providing SEO, graphic design, web design, and online reputation management by “tweaking and optimizing your website so that search engines consider you an authority figure. Our team is experienced in the latest algorithm changes and has a vast understanding of the way search engines want your site to appear,” the company states on its website.



Whether it is lead generation, SEO marketing techniques or video ranking help, the SEO firm and digital agency promises to deliver clean, fast loading websites that are easy to update. In addition, they offer video tutorials that help their clients learn how to update their own site. Last year, the company worked with over 4,000 clients. Their portfolio consists of well-known companies such as Wal-Mart, Host Gator, ADT, and more. Their latest improvement to their website to offer Milwaukee Bitcoin payment options to their website is a testament to the varied companies and brands they are working with as they monitor the ever changing innovations that are not only sweeping the SEO and online brand development industry but also online finances and purchasing.



About Director’s Cut LLC

Director's Cut, LLC is a full service Milwaukee SEO firm and digital agency. They specialize in SEO, web design and graphic design. They have worked with over 10,000 clients and helped generate massive profits with their campaigns. For more information, visit http://www.directorscutllc.com