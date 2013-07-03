Directors Panel Members Announced for La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival, the world’s largest gathering of fashion film professionals and home of the International Fashion Film Awards, takes place this July 26-27 2013.



The festival attracts a wide variety of world renowned expert fashion filmmakers, cinematographers, art directors, fashion stylists, and other creative professionals. This year’s seminars will engage attendees, teach valuable techniques, enhance their skills, and propel them into new directions and opportunities.



The festival has announced the director’s panel will enable guests to participate in a Q&A session and receive personalized advice from experts in the industry.



The director’s panel includes Mary Harron, a brooklyn-based director who has worked as a journalist and critic before directing a collection of award-winning films including The Moth Diaries, The Notorious Bettie Page, and more. Harron has also been nominated for “Director of the Year” by the London Film Critics Circle.



Also on the panel is Sao-Paulo, Brazil based Jacques Dequeker, a French-Brazilian national who has been shooting on his own for a little over 10 years and has earned the Best Photographer Award by ABIT (The Brazilian Textile Industry Association) as well as the Kikito Awarded Best Cinematography for his short film with Polaroid Circus. Jacques has been called the busiest fashion film director in the world.



Joining Harron and Dequeker is Kathryn Ferguson, a Belfast born filmmaker, curator, and lecturer who has studied experimental film and fashion communication and created films for the likes of Richard Nicoll, Charlie Le Mindu, Katie Eary, Lady Gaga and Domino Records. In addition, Ferguson works with the British Fashion Council to set up film exhibitions both overseas and in the United Kingdom. Her extensive film curation experience is sought after worldwide.



Scheduled time is 3:30pm - 4:00pm Saturday July 27, 2013 at Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego at La Jolla



Contact Festival Producer: Fred Sweet at: fredsweet@LJFFF.com