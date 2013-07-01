Directory of Fellowships Helps Writers and Poets Find Financial Assistance

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2013 -- Promising poets and writers can browse through a continually updated directory of fellowships that offer financial assistance, career support, and/or monetary awards. The free resource, Fellowships for Writers and Poets , is researched and compiled by freelance writer Brian Scott, whose aim is to provide a credible resource of alternative opportunities to advance one's career or at least publicize one's artistic talents to the public.



The directory contains over 25 verified fellowships, listed by deadline. Many of these fellowships are funded and sponsored by reputable colleges, charitable organizations, or states, and offer cash prizes ranging, on average, from $1,000 to $45,000. Each listing offers a detailed description of the fellowship, who sponsors it, what to submit, how to submit, what judges want to receive, and the prize package.



Scott has included only fellowships that are free to enter. Once a struggling writer himself, Scott knows firsthand the hardships writers and poets endure to establish themselves and carve a successful career with their creative talents. "I decided to omit fellowships that require you to pay a 'reading' fee just to submit your work," says Scott. "It didn't feel right to me to publicize competitions that asked for money, especially from writers and poets who typically struggle financially."



Launched last year as a "Hub" at http://creativegenius.hubpages.com/hub/Fellowships-Writers-Poets , Scott continually updates, revises, and adds new fellowships that meet his high standards and criteria. A few of his favorites include The Drue Heinz Literature Prize, sponsored by the University of Pittsburgh, which offers a prize of $15,000; The Kenyon Review Fellowships, sponsored by Kenyon College, which offers a prize of $32,000; and the Hodder Fellowship, sponsored by Princeton University, which offers a stipend of $68,000.



In addition to the monetary awards that winning writers and poets might receive are other priceless benefits, such as mentorship from seasoned professionals, sponsored public readings, on- or off campus residences at a college or university, and/or ongoing publicity and recognition of one's talents.



Scott's other free resources for writers are available at http://creativegenius.hubpages.com



About Brian Scott

Brian Scott has been helping writers progress in their writing careers for over a decade. He invites those with a passion for poetry and literature to connect with him through his About.me page .



Contact info:

Brian Scott, writer

1818 Hwy 17, Myrtle Beach SC 29578

P: 201-477-0141

e-mail: busyentrepreneur (at) yahoo (dot) com

Website: http://creativegenius101.blogspot.com

Facebook: http://www.Facebook4Freelancers.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/busyguru