DirectoryBug Announces White Label SEO Program Exclusively for Agencies

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- DirectoryBug is helping businesses and Internet marketers dominate their niche and build a strong online presence with its newest product offering. The company’s White Label SEO services exclusively for agencies are designed to simplify the process of creating, updating and maintaining quality business listings, professional web 2.0 properties and social media profiles, which directly affect local search results.



“Through our experience in providing repeated services to local SEO agencies, reputation management companies and marketing firms, we've realized that these agencies have a need for more flexible and customizable high-quality services. We are proud to offer White Label SEO packages that specifically meet their needs and demands,” says DirectoryBug CEO Ben Roland.



“We also wanted to reward our customers who have brought us continued business with discounted prices, so we did just that.”



Why Quality Local Search Results Matter



More than 50 percent of mobile users, followed by 20 percent of desktop users search the Internet with local intent. This includes searches that reference a specific city or state name, zip codes, or the use of informal terms, like neighborhoods. Online business listings (also known as “citations”) work by listing and ranking businesses in a given geographic area or those grouped by market niche.



Oftentimes, automated listings include information that is incorrect or outdated, which ultimately results in lost revenues, explains Roland. Alternatively, all DirectoryBug business listings are submitted manually. In addition to never being duplicated, DirectoryBug listings include professionally written, keyword-optimized content and undergo a four-tier quality assurance check before final submission. Approved firms and business owners can take advantage of these and other exclusive services, discounts, and SEO resources only available through DirectoryBug’s Agency Program.



The company only charges for approved listings.



Interested parties can register for DirectoryBug Agency Program approval at the following link: http://www.directorybug.com/agencies



About DirectoryBug

DirectoryBug provides innovative online marketing services that are tailored for local SEO, business branding and online reputation management. The company was built out of a sheer need for better quality local search marketing services that simply did not exist, such as DirectoryBug’s high-quality local SEO citations. Still in its very early stages of development, DirectoryBug continues to grow rapidly through repeat customers and referrals by providing competitive pricing and dedicated 24-hour customer service.



Media Contact:

Ben Roland

DirectoryBug

9435 Waterstone Blvd, Suite 140

Cincinnati, OH 45249

support@directorybug.com

888-599-6855