DirectoryBug Publishes Top 100+ Free Business Listings

Cincinnati, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- Helping major search engines find your business: DirectoryBug, an Internet marketing firm specializing in local search services and resources for business owners, such as directory scan tools, local SEO audits, and online business listings , recently published ‘ 100+ Free Sites to List Your Business .’ The constantly maintained and updated list compiles more than 130 current listings.



Business citations or Web references are “mentions” of a business name, address and identifying information on other Web pages, even if there is no link to the company’s website. According to Moz (formerly “SEOMoz”) in its 2013 Local Search Ranking Factors report, the quality and authority of a structured business citation is the single most competitive factor when it comes to boosting a business’s local “findability” by major search engines.



Accurate citations from well-established and well-indexed portals help search engines find a business as well as validate that it is part of a community, making improved local search rankings an important marketing strategy. “Thirty to 40 percent of all consumer searches are made with local intent,” explains DirectoryBug co-founder Ben Roland. “When search engines are able to find you, customers will follow, but finding quality sites to list your business on can be a frustrating and time-consuming task.”



DirectoryBug recently published a list of more than 100 sites that businesses can and should list their businesses on free. But unlike the majority of business listing services, Roland states that DirectoryBug has spent more than a year discovering and testing to create its comprehensive list: ‘100+ Free Sites to List Your Business.’ The company promises that the compilation is the best list of quality, free sites to list any U.S.-based business and that it will be constantly maintained and updated to remove sites that are no longer working.



“Listing your business in today’s digital world is completely necessary if you want to have an online presence or rank for local search terms,” Roland continues. “DirectoryBug Internet marketing solutions make listing your business easy.”



A free download of the DirectoryBug ‘100+ Free Sites to List Your Business’ listing is available at the following link: http://www.directorybug.com/top100/



About DirectoryBug

DirectoryBug is an Internet marketing firm that specializes in creating superior local search services and resources for business owners.



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9435 Waterstone Blvd, Suite 140

Cincinnati, OH 45249