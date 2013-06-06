DirectXVersion.com Shows Visitors How to Find Their DirectX Version Number with Step by Step Guides

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2013 -- DirectX is one of the most important programs on any PC. DirectX is a programming platform that helps PCs run the latest PC games and other multimedia. In order to play non-browser-based PC games, every PC needs to have DirectX installed.



DirectX is a free program created by Microsoft, and most PC users already have DirectX on their machines. But some people have trouble determining which version of DirectX they’re currently running, and that’s a problem that DirectXVersion.com seeks to solve.



At DirectXVersion.com, visitors will find detailed instructions on how to identify the DirectX version number on any operating system. Visitors to the site simply choose their operating system from the top menu and then read through the guide and look at the instructional pictures to determine exactly how to solve their DirectX version problem.



As a spokesperson for DirectXVersion.com explains, checking the DirectX version of a PC is much easier than many people think:



“Checking the DirectX version number of a PC is surprisingly easy because DirectX installs a simple application called ‘dxdiag’ on every PC. This application – which can be accessed using a simple run command in any version of Windows – immediately tells the user which version of DirectX they’re running while providing other useful information about the operating system.”



Running DirectX in Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, and Windows 8 is as easy as opening up a command box, or by simply searching for ‘dxdiag’ in any search bar. Once the user has run the dxdiag application, the current DirectX version number will appear at the bottom of the window. Today, users with the latest video card hardware will usually be running DirectX 11, while other users may be limited to DirectX 9 or DirectX 10.



While checking the DirectX version of a Windows PC is easy, checking the number on other computers – like Macs and Linux machines – is difficult because there is no DirectX for other operating systems:



“The website gets a lot of traffic from people searching for their DirectX version number in OS X, Linux, or even iOS and Android. These people may have seen a game that they wanted to play, only to notice that DirectX was a specific requirement. Unfortunately, there is no DirectX for Mac, Linux, or any other operating system besides windows.”



About DirectXVersion.com

DirectXVersion.com is an instructional website that shows visitors how to identify the DirectX version number of any Windows PC. DirectX is an important programming platform that helps PCs run the latest multimedia and games. For more information, please visit: http://www.directxversion.co