Dirt bike tire market is expected to grow in the future due to rising motocross races and various other competitions across the globe. Dirt bikes tire is designed for off-road use. These tires are specially designed for use on rough surfaces such as dirt roads or trails. Such tires are special and suspension for riding on unpaved roads and over rough terrain. As the popularity of motor race events is increasing, the demand for dirt bike tires has been increasing.



In April 2018, The Continental Motorcycle Tire Division is excited to announce that it will be partnering with Sturgis Buffalo Chip Â® on a three-year agreement. The Buffalo Chip is the largest music festival in motorcycling and it is recognized as the centerpiece of the rally. It is best known for its massive nine-day superstar concert lineup which include artists like Eric Church, Kid Rock, and Lynyrd Skynyrd. There are also many off-the-wall competitions, bike and stunt shows, dirt and drag racing, and other motorcycle centric events.



Influencing Market Trend

- Advancement in the Dirt Bike Tire Designs

Market Drivers

- Increasing Motocross Races and Various Other Competitions across the Globe

- Rising Disposable Personal Income among Population in Developing Countries

Opportunities:

- Outgrowing Sponsorships to the Riders and Races by Big Brands

- Rising Popularity and Involvement of Women in the Motocross Races in the Asia Pacific

Challenges:

- Compatibility of Tires with Motorcycle



Analysis by Type (Pneumatic, Solid, Polyurethane), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), Distribution channel (Online, Offline)



Competitive landscape highlighting important parameters that players are gaining along with the Market Development/evolution

- % Market Share, Segment Revenue, Swot Analysis for each profiled company [Camso (Canada), Michelin ( France), Continental AG (Germany), Trelleborg AB (Sweden), Yokohama Rubber Company (Japan), Advance Tire Wholesale (United States), Pirelli & C. S.p.A. (Italy), Bridgestone Corporation (Japan), Hankook Tire & Technology group (South Korea), Mitas Motorcycle Tires and Tubes (Slovenia), MotoSport, LLC (United States)]

- Business overview and Product/Service classification

- Product/Service Matrix [Players by Product/Service comparative analysis]

- Recent Developments (Technology advancement, Product Launch or Expansion plan, Manufacturing and R&D etc)

- Consumption, Capacity & Production by Players



The regional analysis of Global Dirt Bike Tire Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



