Dirtball: The Diaries of a Worthless Somebody - Poignant Autobiography Inspires Readers to Overcome Their Dark Pasts

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- While everybody suffers hardships and adversity, few have had it as tough as California’s Eric Olsen. In his compelling new autobiography, Olsen spills the intimate details of his own life and chronicles his slow but steady road to triumph.



‘Dirtball: The Diaries of a Worthless Somebody’ is poised to resonate with mature audiences around the world.



Synopsis:



Dirtball is an intriguing tale of one man’s pessimistic journey to see the glass half full. Discover EO, as he struggles to break through the negative walls in life and find the level of happiness that he so desperately desires.



Explore his life of heartache, deception, and triumph. In this captivating autobiographical novel that only mature audiences can truly embrace.



As the author explains, the book’s experiences are deeply personal.



“It's a story of my life. My life of loss, hardships, addictions, abuse, and friendships. A story of overcoming the past in order to look forward to a better future,” says Olsen.



Continuing, “You could say it’s a story that comes full circle, proving to people that there is light at the end of the long tunnel of adversity. While the worst moments make you feel as if you can’t sink any lower, an uplifting future can be waiting if you choose to accept and pursue it.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“Plot-wise, `Dirtball' is more a journey than a structured tale working toward a climactic end--you will read it because you'll love how Eric, the main character, behaves and thinks and treats the people around him and gets treated in return. And by "love" I mean be appalled, fascinated, awed, and thrilled, not necessarily in that order. Eric only wants to be happy, but his work, the decisions he makes, his friends, and the women in his lfie seem to always get in the way. Right in the first few pages, the angst, the urban hopelessness, Eric's rollercoaster relationships, it feels like `Trainspotting' meets `Milton' meets '13 Conversations About One Thing'--set in an America you and I kn ow and feel and are tired of. But instead of being a literary exercise in bleakness, `Dirtball' is actually funny--tragicomedy, in the modern sense--as it brilliantly simmers with the kind of deadpan humor that can be read between the lines,” says Meghan, who reviewed the book on Amazon.



Another reader was equally as impressed, adding, “An emotional and powerful memoir crafted and expressed perfectly through well-refined writing and content that draws the reader in quickly and doesn't let go. I'm very glad I came across this book, it's the kind of material that gives you a reality check through a raw and real writing style that keeps up a smooth and intriguing pace from start to finish.”



Critics praise the author for the unique way in which he both shares his own story and inspires other. However, according to Olsen, it’s a natural fit.



“There’s no point in me simply sharing my story; people read a book because they want to get something out of it. Therefore, my own experiences can become tangible help to people and affect positive change on their own lives. This, to me, is the true measure of the book’s success,’” he adds.



With the book’s popularity set to rapidly increase, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Dirtball: The Diaries of a Worthless Somebody’ is available now: http://amzn.to/12HSRqt



More information can be found on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dirtballdiaries



About the Author:

My friend call me EO.