New Production Company Skyrocketing Into the Entertainment Industry

Tampa, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2012 -- Dirty Dynamite Productions, LLC officially launches today while in preparation for their first feature film: “Evolution of the Fallen,” which is tentatively set for worldwide release in 2013.



Dirty Dynamite’s first film, “Evolution of the Fallen,” based on a story written by MJ Goodnow, with screenplay adaptation by Shannon Edwards; is helmed by Executive Producer Johanna Mateo, alongside Producers Michael Ross and Richard Schwab. This film follows four troubled teenagers suffering various personal ailments in a recovering facility. Through severe afflictions and tragedies, their house “mother” discovers a solution that helps piece themselves back together through the strength of one another. “Evolution of the Fallen” will be directed by David Boyd (known for his work on “The Walking Dead,” “Get Low,” Joyful Noise,” “12 Rounds,” Academy Award-winning short film “Two Soldiers,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Cast Away,” “Galaxy Quest,” and “Firefly”) and film score composed by Russ Whitelock. Dirty Dynamite Productions cast their first lead role to Quinton Aaron, who starred in the Oscar® Nominated film “The Blind Side.” Principal photography for the film will commence this fall in Bulgaria at Nu Boyana Studios.



“I will transfuse ‘Evolution of the Fallen’ with every one of my thirty years of aesthetic thought and experience, producing at once an universally provocative and intriguing tale of tragedy and redemption, on a vehicle designed for quality, speed, and the nurturing of a substantial return on investment. This production team, gathered of like-minded professionals, can not fail,” explains David Boyd.



Quinton Aaron expresses, “I'm honored to be a part of Dirty Dynamite Productions' first feature film, Evolution of the Fallen. After reading such an incredible script, I knew I wanted to be involved, and after meeting the talented crew of DDP, I knew this company will be a leader in the industry.”



Dirty Dynamite Productions, LLC specializes in original TV, Film and Musical productions. With a polished team comprised of think ‘outside the box’ individuals, the production company has since its inception aligned itself with choosing above par projects to distribute. Along with quality scripts, the production team has surrounded itself with top notch industry professionals to bring forth content worth watching. The long term mission of the production company is to supersede expectations and bring a fresh air to the overpopulated film market. Dirty Dynamite’s carefully selected projects all tell a story in its purest art form and that is why the company is reported to be a leading contender for a new generation.



"This is a defining moment for our production company as we embark in an unprecedented journey. This first feature film is much more than just a story for entertainment. Our goal is to inspire and to bring quality original content back into the map. Hollywood is saturated with remakes and we hope the general public appreciates and supports our projects for decades to come," states Executive Producer Johanna Mateo.