Disability Insurance Market Increasing Demand with Leading Players : Guardian Life, Illinois Mutual, MassMutual, Allianz

Definition and Brief Overview of Disability Insurance:

Disability insurance refers to a type of insurance in which income is provided if the worker is unable to perform their work and earn money due to disability. Owing to the increased risk of accidents in the manufacturing facilities there has been a rise in demand for group disability insurance. Moreover, favorable government policies propelling market growth. In addition, rising benefits about the tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act expected to drive the market demand.



Market Trend:

Development of New offers and schemes by Insurance companies

Rising demand for Group Plans from Various Industry



Market Drivers:

Tax Benefits under Various Sections of the Income Tax Act

Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Disability Insurance Policies



Opportunities:

Increasing Government Support for Medical and Health Insurance

High Potential Growth Offered by Emerging Market



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among the Customers



The Global Disability Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Employer-Supplied Disability Insurance, Individual Disability Insurance, High-Limit Disability Insurance, Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance, Other), Application (Government, Enterprise, Other)



Market Insights:

2nd September 2019, the Singapore parliament passed the Care Shield Life and Long-term Care Bill. According to which it will be compulsory for people born from 1980 onwards to take long-term disability insurance.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



