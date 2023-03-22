NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- The latest study released on the Global Disability Insurance Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2028. The Disability Insurance market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Assurity Group, Inc. (United States), Guardian Life (United States), Illinois Mutual (United States), PIU [Petersen International Underwriters] (United States), MassMutual (United States), Mutual of Omaha (United States), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A (Italy), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, (United States), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, ltd. (China), Aegon N.V. (Netherlands), Aviva (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Switzerland), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan)



Disability insurance refers to a type of insurance in which income is provided if the worker is unable to perform their work and earn money due to disability. Owing to the increased risk of accidents in the manufacturing facilities there has been a rise in demand for group disability insurance. Moreover, favorable government policies propelling market growth. In addition, rising benefits about the tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act expected to drive the market demand.



Market Trends:

Rising demand for Group Plans from Various Industry

Development of New offers and schemes by Insurance companies



Market Opportunities:

High Potential Growth Offered by Emerging Market

Increasing Government Support for Medical and Health Insurance



Market Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among the Customers



Market Drivers:

Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Disability Insurance Policies

Tax Benefits under Various Sections of the Income Tax Act



by Type (Employer-Supplied Disability Insurance, Individual Disability Insurance, High-Limit Disability Insurance, Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance, Other), Application (Government, Enterprise, Other)



Global Disability Insurance market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



