Disability Insurance Market to See Major Growth : PIU, Aviva, Aegon N.V.

Assurity Group, Inc. (United States), Guardian Life (United States), Illinois Mutual (United States), PIU [Petersen International Underwriters] (United States), MassMutual (United States), Mutual of Omaha (United States), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), Assicurazioni Generali S.P.A (Italy), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, (United States), Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, ltd. (China), Aegon N.V. (Netherlands), Aviva (United Kingdom), Zurich Insurance Company Ltd (Switzerland), Nippon Life Insurance Company (Japan),.



Scope of the Report of Disability Insurance

Disability insurance refers to a type of insurance in which income is provided if the worker is unable to perform their work and earn money due to disability. Owing to the increased risk of accidents in the manufacturing facilities there has been a rise in demand for group disability insurance. Moreover, favorable government policies propelling market growth. In addition, rising benefits about the tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act expected to drive the market demand.



by Type (Employer-Supplied Disability Insurance, Individual Disability Insurance, High-Limit Disability Insurance, Business Overhead Expense Disability Insurance, Other), Application (Government, Enterprise, Other)



Market Trends:

Development of New offers and schemes by Insurance companies

Rising demand for Group Plans from Various Industry



Opportunities:

Increasing Government Support for Medical and Health Insurance

High Potential Growth Offered by Emerging Market



Market Drivers:

Tax Benefits under Various Sections of the Income Tax Act

Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Disability Insurance Policies



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness among the Customers



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Research Methodology:

- The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global Disability Insurance

- In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer Disability Insurance various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

- Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. Disability Insurance.

- In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

- Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players' revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

- Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.



