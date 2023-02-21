Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Disability Insurance market to witness a CAGR of 62.49% during forecast period of 2023-2028. The market is segmented by Application (Government, Enterprise, Other) by Type (Employer-supplied disability insurance, Individual disability insurance, High-limit disability insurance, Business overhead expense disability insurance) and by Geography (West, South, Midwest, Southwest, Northeast).



Disability insurance refers to a type of insurance in which income is provided if the worker is unable to perform their work and earn money due to disability. Owing to the increased risk of accidents in the manufacturing facilities there has been a rise in demand for group disability insurance. Moreover, favorable government policies propelling market growth. In addition, rising benefits about the tax benefits under various sections of the income tax act expected to drive the market demand.



Disability Insurance Market - Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the Individual disability insurance segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the Tax Benefits under Various Sections of the Income Tax Act, Rising Awareness about the Benefits of Disability Insurance Policies



Disability Insurance Market - Competition Analysis

The global Disability Insurance market is seeing several joint ventures to intensify the capability of manufacturers and/or companies to establish geographic footprints to new territory. The vendors are accelerating M&A strategies to expand their geographical reach, which is shaping the market toward new growth cycle. The list of players that are profiled in the study are Assurity Group, Inc. (United States),, Guardian Life (United States), Illinois Mutual (United States), PIU [Petersen International Underwriters] (United States), MassMutual (United States), Mutual of Omaha (United States), MetLife Services and Solutions, LLC, (United States)



Disability Insurance Market - Geographical Outlook

United States will provide maximum growth opportunities in Disability Insurance market. According to our research, the region will account for 51.5% of the global market growth during the forecast period.



What key data is demonstrated in this Disability Insurance market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Disability Insurance market between 2023 and 2028

Precise estimation of the size of the Disability Insurance market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behaviour

Value in dollar term and growth of the market industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa; further broken down by major country within region.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Disability Insurance market players



Some Extracts from Table of Content

- Overview of Disability Insurance Market

- Market dynamics

Growth Drivers, Market Trends, Opportunities and Challenges

- Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, Threat of rivalry

- Disability Insurance Size (USD & Sales Volume) Comparison by Type (2017-2028)

- Disability Insurance Size (USD & Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2017-2028)

- Disability Insurance Size (Value & Volume) Comparison by Region (2017-2028)

- Market Capacity, Production, Export-Import by Region (2017-2022E)

- Disability Insurance Market Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2017-2028)

- Competitive Situation and Trends

- Market Positioning and Share Analysis (2020-2022E)

- Suppliers High-Performance Operational Base Distribution

- Analyse competitors, Profiles, Sales Area, Product Category

- Disability Insurance Cost Analysis

- Marketing Strategy Analysis

- Research Conclusions



