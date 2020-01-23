West Chester, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- The disability lawyers at Carosella & Associates have decades of experience in helping clients recover the disability benefits to which they are entitled. Applying for Social Security Disability benefits can be daunting, as there are strict guidelines, deadlines, and requirements that must be followed. The firm offers a free 30-minute initial consultation in which an experienced disability lawyer will assess your case, determine whether you qualify for disability, and advise on the most appropriate course of action for your particular situation.



Whether you are considering filing an initial application for disability or need assistance with a claim that has been denied, the disability attorneys at Carosella & Associates can help. They understand that it can take months for your application to be approved. Struggling to make ends meet due to a disability or illness can be stressful and financially devastating. Their experienced disability attorneys work on a contingency basis, which means that there are no attorney fees unless they recover Social Security Disability benefits for you.



"Our disability attorneys are committed to providing compassionate, top-notch legal counsel to those who are seeking these vital benefits, says Timothy J. Trott, disability attorney at Carosella & Associates. "We put our experience and passion for helping others to work for you and act as your staunch advocate. Our team works tirelessly to help you obtain all of the Social Security Disability benefits to which you may be entitled."



Applying for disability or appealing a denied claim is a complex and often frustrating process. Seeking the services of a skilled disability lawyer ensures that all required medical documentation and other information is collected and presented to the SSA. The attorneys at Carosella & Associates help you avoid errors that may disqualify you from receiving SSI or SSDI, and ensure that all the important deadlines are met. Again, you will not pay attorney fees unless they recover Social Security Disability benefits for you. They provide the support you need to get through a difficult time so you can move on with your life after an illness or injury.



About Carosella & Associates

For more than 23 years, the skilled team of attorneys, paralegals, firm administrators, administrative assistants and legal secretaries at Carosella & Associates has provided top-quality legal representation for matters in myriad aspects of the law. The full-service law firm has decades of experience in many different areas, including estate planning, business succession planning, commercial and residential real estate, zoning, contracts, bankruptcy, immigration, divorce, and criminal law. Several of the attorneys at Carosella & Associates are licensed to practice law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For more information visit carosella.com.