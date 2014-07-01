Disabled HIV+ Artist Dennis Neal Vaughn Starts Kickstarter Campaign to Complete His Project, Beauty to Behold - Fine Art Prints

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Dennis Neal Vaughn is a disabled HIV+ Artist living and working in San Francisco. Originally, he is from a farm in Central Illinois and spent some years in Chicago after receiving his MA in drawing and photography.



Being an artist and making art is tough and not for the faint of heart. Dennis has been inspired of late by the artist David Hockney and his use of an iPad to create drawings. Like Hockney, Dennis uses the same brushes app as well as the procreate app for his work.



Dennis has already completed over 30 drawings and counting. Now it is time to make them tangible and available for galleries and shows. Producing limited edition, signed and numbered, museum quality archival pigment prints is costly and this is the only roadblock for Dennis.



The gallery prints will be on Rives BFK printmaking paper, paper size 16"x20", image size 14.5"x19.5", archival pigments meeting museum standards. Gallery pricing for Dennis’ new works will be in the price range from $350 to $750 USD based on image and print number. Editions of each image are limited to 5 signed and numbered prints for sale plus 2 Artist's Proofs (A/P) for exhibition purposes.



This project will only be funded if at least $1,870 is pledged by Sun, Jul 27 2014 10:28 AM +05:30.

Kickstarter Page: http://kck.st/1qbC9La



About Dennis Neal Vaughn

Dennis Neal Vaughn is a disabled HIV+ Artist living and working in San Francisco. His subject interests in art are of that of place and time. Dennis grew up on a farm in central Illinois. He was alone for most of those years which allowed him the time to take in the vast vistas of the flat plains through many seasons.