Santa Cruz, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- As both the writer and the star of his controversial new short film entitled As Close As Possible, Jesse Ray hopes to change how people with severe disabilities are seen, while bringing to light a very real issue. This film revolves around the true story of a man with severe muscular dystrophy and his encounter with a professional escort named Audrey. Jesse has always longed to experience the deepest aspects of a romantic relationship, but because of his physical handicap it seemed out of reach. However, that changes when he meets Audrey. She offers him the true “girlfriend experience” that he has always craved.



Promising to be both controversial and entertaining, As Close As Possible delves into what it means to be both disabled and sexual. Yet, this film is far more than merely telling the story of disabled sexuality. It is also attempting to break the stereotypes that many people have in regards to the disabled populace, while simultaneously giving them a voice. In most movies depicting someone with a severe disability, they are often portrayed as both sad, and pitiful. No doubt this is done to tug at the viewers’ heartstrings. However, the problem is that it paints a false persona of the real people behind the image. A physical handicap does not negate the fact that they are still driven by the same needs and desires as everyone else. While Ray’s film delves into the animal instinct of sexuality that drives us all, it also highlights the need for true intimacy that transcends the animalistic desires. Jesse Ray longs for something that he has never had before, to be with someone mentally, emotionally and physically like everyone else. This is an aspect of human interpersonal relationships that we usually take for granted.



The idea for this short film started as a full length screenplay entitled Jesse’s Girl. But due to the large budget the film would require, as well as the controversial nature of the material, the author decided to break the stereo-type with a short film first. It definitely promises to be thought provoking, titillating and controversial to say the least. However, to make As Close As Possible come to life, Jesse Ray is seeking your help with a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign needs to raise $15,000 by June 13th, 2014. In the hopes of encouraging people to contribute to his campaign and making his dream come true, Jesse Ray is offering several perks to potential contributors. These perks range from a virtual hug, to a copy of the DVD, or even the chance to see your name in the credits. Full details about the film, and the author, can be found on his campaign page.



About Jesse Ray

Suffering from a rare form of muscular dystrophy and breathing with a ventilator, Jesse’s life has often been a challenge. He is a self-proclaimed “pop-culture obsessed writer and music promoter”. “As Close As Possible” was inspired by his own personal experiences and his desire for a genuine relationship. Jesse’s encounter with the beautiful Audrey changed his life and gave him the fulfillment and happiness he had been looking for.



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About Smart Crowdfunding LLC

Smart Crowdfunding is a Florida based company providing marketing and promotional services, which are designed to help crowdfunding projects look better, gain better visibility and ultimately gain trust with potential campaign backers.



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