Disabling QuickBooks Multi-Currency and Converting to a Single Currency File Is Possible with E-Tech's Multi-Currency Removal Service

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- The multi-currency feature in QuickBooks carries certain strengths, but certain services and applications do not support QuickBooks data files if multi-currency was turned on.



For example, a multi-currency file cannot be converted to Xero, QuickBooks Mac or QuickBooks Online. Multi-currency is also reported to corrupt QuickBooks files. Multi-Currency also only allows to download current exchange rates and is unable to static foreign unit costs, while also showing signs of difficulty processing online invoice payments.



E-Tech's John Rocha said it is very common for businesses to turn on multi-currency subliminally, unbeknownst of the dilemmas it could cause down the road. "There is a fix to the situation although multi-currency cannot be turned off, once turned on," he said.



"As an alternative to using multicurrency in QuickBooks, you may consider converting amounts to sterling someplace else like Microsoft Excel and then pasting your calculations into QuickBooks Online records. While it's a feasible approach, it feels time-consuming and prone to mistakes, especially when non-GBP sales and purchases are common," Rocha said.



E-Tech - a leading data repair and conversion service - is a top-rated and trusted source for data conversions in UK and North America. Having performed thousands of successful data conversions and data repairs over the course of more than a decade, E-Tech's Multi-Currency Removal Service is another guaranteed service that will remove the multi-currency settings from your data file and convert the file to a single currency.



More service specifications for the Multiple Currency Removal service can be seen at https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-conversions/multiple-currency-removal-service/



