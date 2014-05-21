DisappearingInc Launches New Domain Name and Offers Tattoo Removal Boston Residents Trust

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- DisappearingInc, the tattoo removal specialists Boston residents rely on for safe, efficient, and effective service, is pleased to announce the launch of its new domain name, www.disappearingInc.com.



DisappearingInc specializes in removing tattoos from all skin types in a way that minimizes trauma and eliminates tattoo ink quickly. In celebration of the launch of the new domain name, Rob Harris, the owner of DisappearingInc, has agreed to get a tattoo on his leg for the sole purpose of demonstrating how the removal process works. Anyone who is interested in learning more about tattoo removal is encouraged to view the Youtube video Harris has posted, which features detailed explanations and shows Harris performing the procedure on himself.



Numerous myths and rumors surround tattoo removal, which is why DisappearingInc offers an in-depth treatment analysis, as well as a section on the website that deals with frequently asked questions. Many people worry that having their tattoo removed will be too painful, but at the best tattoo removal specialist in Boston, Massachusetts, patients are likely to feel nothing more than mild to moderate discomfort.



“This is where you want to go,” a testimonial from the website noted. “From the phone call to schedule an appointment to the consultation with Rob, everything was absolutely perfect. They are knowledgeable, kind, patient, honest. I highly recommend this place! Thank you again Rob.” More DisappearingInc reviews are available on the website.



DisappearingInc is recognized not just for their outstanding service and excellent results, but also for being one of the most affordable tattoo removal services in the region. Anyone who is curious about pricing for tattoo removal - from the biggest job to the smallest - will find all the information they need on the DisappearingInc website.



DisappearingInc uses cutting edge Quanta Q Plus C laser technology that provides results nearly instantly, so no one will ever have to wonder “Can you get rid of your tattoo in Boston?” The top Boston studio for tattoo removal also offers free consultations in order to help people make the best decisions possible about their own tattoo removals.



Disappearing Inc.

128A Tremont Street (located across from Park Street T stop.)

Boston, MA 02108

617.477.8636 (UNDO)

info@disappearinginc.com



About DisappearingInc

DisappearingInc is a highly regarded tattoo removal studio in Boston, Massachusetts. In fact, tattoo removal is all that they do. Having worked on hundreds of tattoos to date for all different skin types, DisappearingInc has the answers to any and all tattoo removal questions. For more information, please visit www.disappearingInc.com.