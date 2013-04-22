Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps to Health Review - Get Rid of Diabetes: 7 Steps in Order to Wellness

Denver, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- This Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health Review is developed to help customers to decide whether investing or not their money to get Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health new revolutionary program on how to help diabetes sufferers to control and cure their diabetes disease. Customers who are looking to purchase this new system called Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health are on this page because they are looking for more information and description that the product has. Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health Review is designed with the main goal of helping people to find more information, description, features and customer reviews.



Recent research uncovered that proves diabetes is reversible without drugs, pills or insulin. Certain foods can play an important role in reversing diabetes.



If until recently doctors and diabetes specialist recommended in diabetes diet high in fat and animal protein (meat, eggs, dairy), together with strict control of carbohydrate consumption, today's recommendations were changed because of this diet, although it manages to maintain the blood glucose control, complications accelerates and promotes premature deaths. Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health guide recommends a diet that follows the principles of healthy eating pyramid. In principle, a varied vegetarian diet based on whole grains, vegetables, fruits, veggies, legumes (bean family), nuts and seeds is optimal blood sugar control and avoid the dreaded complications of diabetes.



There are nutritional supplements whose content of phytosterols (essential oils are extracted from the bark of the grains as wheat, rice and soybeans) favors a correct functioning of the cell membrane at all levels. Also allow a proper intake of nutrients and discharges take place so as to regulate metabolic functions essential for people with diabetes. These supplements provide the necessary underpinning grains balanced food pyramid that we can not otherwise covered in the daily food industry due to the refining and processing of foods (eg white bread, rice and soybean shelled etc).



Diet is extremely important in both types of diabetes and should be respected regardless of medical treatment followed. To be effective, the system must be individualized according to age, sex, physical activity, food preferences, and the possible associated diseases (obesity, hypertension, kidney disease). A person with diabetes should eat by little, but more often (5-6 meals a day), to meet certain fixed hours of dining and dinner to be at least two hours before bedtime.



Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health reveals certain foods which can play an important role in reversing diabetes: tomatoes, peppers, mushrooms, cucumbers, cabbage, eggplant, leeks, lettuce, carrots, celery, beets, dried onion, garlic, melons, lemons, strawberries, cherries, currants, nuts, meat, fish and their derivatives, milk and derivatives (cheese, sour cream, cream, butter), eggs, soft drinks prepared without sugar (sweeteners). Also, users of Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health will have full access at a full list of foods with a high carbohydrate content which are prohibited in diabetes: sugar, honey, malt, biscuits, cakes made with sugar, candy, chocolate, figs, raisins, dates, prunes, raisins, jams, marmalade.



Besides categories of foods that are allowed in this condition, Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health provides some basic rules that all diabetes sufferers need to know and some rules for their preparation, rules which often are not known by patients: do not ever use sugar or sugar products to food preparation, to remove the bitter taste, sometimes observed, the saccharin or other sweeteners, they dissolve in water. This will add to the end of training preparation, cooking sauces are made ??without flour. For thickening can use vegetables sieved; bread, if consumed fried, will be weighed before frying for drying increases the amount of carbohydrates;



World Health Organization studies (conducted between 2002 - 2004) shows that in the world there are over 200 million people suffering from diabetes and this number will double over the next 20 years. Every day in the U.S. alone are diagnosed 3000 people over 20 years old suffering from diabetes. The actual number of people with undiagnosed diabetes is still valued at nearly a million. Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health advices his readers to be aware that the above schemes are examples to be followed in case of uncomplicated diabetes (kidney disease, obesity) and no other associated diseases (chronic gastroduodenal ulcer, chronic cholecystitis, chronic hepatitis, hypertension, etc.).



Inside Disarm Diabetes-7 Steps To Health new comprehensive eBook possible buyers will discover many powerful and natural remedies to diabetes disease through proper nutrition.



