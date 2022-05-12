Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: IBM, Axcient, Daisy

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

Microsoft (United States), IBM (United States), VMware (United States), Recovery Point (United States), Sungard Availability Services (United States), InterVision (United States), AWS (United States), TierPoint (United States), Infrascale (United States), Acronis (Switzerland), Axcient (United States), C&W Communications (United Kingdom), Carbonite (United States), Daisy (United Kingdom)



Definition:

Disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) is a cloud storage service model that enables an enterprise to back up its data and IT infrastructure in a third-party cloud computing environment and offers all DR orchestration, all via a SaaS solution, to restore access and functionality to IT infrastructure after a disaster. Because of the demand for backup data, the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market is booming. Other factors that contribute to market growth include computer applications and cloud technology as a result of technological advances. Furthermore, the increase in small and medium businesses, as well as the benefits associated with cost-effectiveness and data recovery, are factors that are having a positive impact on market growth.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Adoption of Cloud-Based Application across the IT Sector



Market Drivers:

- Reducing Operational Cost and Fast Recovery of Data

- Growing Need for the Backup Data



Market Opportunities:

- Emergence of AI and ML in DRaaS Solutions

- Rising Demand for Advancement in Enterprises Resilience Solutions



The Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Services (Real-time Replication, Backup and Restore, Data Protection), Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT & Telecommunications, Government and Public Sector, Retail and Consumer Goods, Manufacturing, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Deployment Model (Public Cloud, Private Cloud)



Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market.

- -To showcase the development of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS)Market Study Coverage:

- Key Points Covered in Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Report:

- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Market

- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

Key questions answered

- How feasible is Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



